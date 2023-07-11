Body found in Ypsilanti after man tells police his spouse is dead at home

A disturbance call early Tuesday led Ypsilanti police to a body in a home.

Police were called to the area of N. River and North streets around 3:35 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who was under the influence of drugs.

While investigating, the man told police his spouse was dead at his home.

Police conducted a welfare check at the man's last known address in the 800 block of Armstrong Drive and found a person's body. Police did not confirm that the deceased person was the man's spouse.

The cause of death is unknown, but police are treating the death as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIP Line at 734-292-5429 or the Ypsilanti Police Department at 734-368-8784.