Body found inside vacant Detroit home after catching fire

article

The Detroit Fire Department said the body of a deceased man was found inside a vacant home that had caught fire early Wednesday morning.

A single-alarm fire prompted firefighters to respond to a home on Mansfield on the city's west side near Tireman Avenue.

The fire was put out quickly after crews arrived.

However, authorities investigating the scene later discovered a male between the ages of 50 and 60 years old inside.

The man hasn't been identified.

MORE: Man ditches firearm in Detroit Coney Island after fleeing police

The house didn't collapse from the fire, though the fire department did observe significant damage to the structure.

No other details were available.