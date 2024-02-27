Body of missing Michigan man found burned, buried behind his home

The body of a missing Cadillac man was found burned and buried behind his home last week, Michigan State Police said.

Police said the 55-year-old Cadillac man was reported missing on Feb. 20 after he disappeared but his truck, phone, and dog were left behind at his home.

During a search of the missing man's property, police noticed the ground was recently disturbed and obtained a search warrant. The area was excavated on Feb. 23, and investigators found large chunks of burnt wood, tires, remnants of burnt clothing and a piece of apparent flesh.

The MSP Grayling Crime Lab was called to help look for additional evidence, and detectives found a body. The body was charred and had facial distortion, so police had to wait for autopsy results from the Western Michigan University Department of Pathology to identify it as the missing man.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit also assisted at the scene with the collection of digital evidence, including a DVR home recording system and the victim’s phone.

Currently, there are two suspects in the case. Police said they had been staying with the victim prior to his disappearance. They are both currently incarcerated in two separate jails on unrelated charges.