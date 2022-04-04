Body of missing Michigan woman found in St. Joe River

article

The body of a missing woman was found Sunday in the St. Joe River in Southwest Michigan.

Sithembile Dube, 22, was reported missing Saturday after her vehicle was found abandoned. Michigan State Police said her mother had last seen her around 1 a.m. Saturday at their Berrien Springs home.

Sithembile Dube

MSP posted over the weekend that authorities were searching the river off of US-131 near Snow Road in Oronoko Township but did not say the search was connected to Dube's disappearance.

At the time, MSP said investigators searched the water due to "suspicious circumstances at the venue and witness statements." However, police said Monday that there doesn't appear to be foul play involved.

The search concluded around 8 p.m. Sunday when Dube's body was pulled from the river.

The investigation is ongoing, pending a medical examiner's analysis and prosecutor's review, police said.