Body of missing Monroe County man found in river, police say

The body of a missing Monroe County man was found Saturday morning after he fell into a river Friday afternoon.

Authorities were dispatched to the area of the Riverfront Marina after receiving reports of a missing 79-year-old male.

Police believe Neill Odenwald fell into the River Raisin. They spent the afternoon searching for Odenwald, but he was not located. Search efforts were terminated at around 10:00 PM, police said.

Search efforts continued Saturday morning. At around12:30 PM, the dive crews located the body of Odenwald in the river.

This incident is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time, police said.