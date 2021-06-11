2 bodies recovered from Lake St. Clair and Detroit River Friday afternoon

Two bodies were recovered from the water Friday afternoon with one taken from the Detroit River and a second from Lake St. Clair.

The body of an unidentified man was found floating in Lake St. Clair Friday afternoon.

A citizen reported seeing the body floating in the water by the Grosse Pointe War Memorial at 4:30 p.m. according to the United States Coast Guard Detroit. The War Memorial is at 32 Lake Shore Drive.

A USCG boat recovered the body in St. Clair Shores. Officials say the body appeared to have been in the water for a long time.

Earlier in the day a body of a man was taken from the Detroit River after being seen by someone in the 2000 block of Atwater, according to Detroit police.

The man is listed as a John Doe by the Wayne County Medical Examiner currently with no further information available.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Advertisement



