Bodycam footage shows Dearborn Fire chief slurring words during traffic stop

The Dearborn Fire chief had little say after being let out from Dearborn Heights lockup Tuesday, hours after being arrested for alleged drunk driving.

Bodycam footage of the traffic stop that led to Joseph Murray's arrest shows the moments when Dearborn Heights officers came face to face with the chief. He allegedly passed a car going 15 mph over the speed limit and was swerving.

In the footage, he tells police he had "four or five beers" before driving. He was reportedly drinking at a bar in Taylor.

Footage also shows Murray refusing a breathalyzer test at the scene.

"I feel like I need to wait for a lawyer," he said before being detained.

He was later taken to a local hospital for a blood draw after police received a warrant. The results of the draw have not been released.

However, Murray wasn't let out of lockup until about 10 hours after his arrest.

In a statement to FOX 2, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said his administration had been notified of an incident involving the fire chief. "We are taking this matter seriously. As facts become known, we will take the appropriate course of action," the statement read.

MORE: Dearborn fire chief arrested for drunk driving, sources say

Murray has been with the fire department since 2001 and has served as chief for 11 years.