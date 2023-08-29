Dearborn fire chief arrested for drunk driving, sources say

article

The chief of the Dearborn Fire Department is in custody Tuesday after a drunken driving arrest, sources say.

Joseph Murray was allegedly pulled over for speeding and weaving between lanes on Telegraph and Dartmouth in Dearborn Heights around 3 a.m. Tuesday. According to sources, the chief refused a breathalyzer after doing a field sobriety test during the traffic stop.

He was taken to a hospital for a blood draw.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud released a statement, saying, "Earlier this morning, the administration was notified of an incident involving our Fire Chief. We are taking this matter seriously. As facts become known, we will take the appropriate course of action."

Murray first became a firefighter in 2001. He has worked for the Dearborn Fire Department since 2004 and has been fire chief since 2012.

