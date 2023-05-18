Expand / Collapse search

Bodycam shows Ingham County sheriff's deputies rescue choking baby

By Jack Nissen
BODYCAM: Ingham County Sheriffs save choking infant

Video from an officer's body cam showed the quick response of law enforcement in Ingham County where detectives helped rescue a choking infant. It happened on May 13 in Vevay Township. Video Courtesy of Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

(FOX 2) - A scary moment for a family in mid-Michigan ended in relief after sheriff's deputies from Ingham County saved a choking baby.

Ingham County Sheriff's got a 911 call on May 13 after a woman told the dispatcher that a baby wasn't breathing. When officials arrived, they found an infant with no pulse inside a home in Vevay Township.

The quick response from police was shared online with the bodycam footage from one responding officer posted on the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

The video shows as one officer runs inside and begins patting the child's back to dislodge the obstruction, another officer grabs a CPR kit from the back of the patrol car.

After a few minutes of CPR, the baby began to breathe again on his own. 

The last shot is paramedics strapping the child into a gurney to be taken to the hospital. 