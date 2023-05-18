Bodycam shows Ingham County sheriff's deputies rescue choking baby

A scary moment for a family in mid-Michigan ended in relief after sheriff's deputies from Ingham County saved a choking baby.

Ingham County Sheriff's got a 911 call on May 13 after a woman told the dispatcher that a baby wasn't breathing. When officials arrived, they found an infant with no pulse inside a home in Vevay Township.

The quick response from police was shared online with the bodycam footage from one responding officer posted on the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

The video shows as one officer runs inside and begins patting the child's back to dislodge the obstruction, another officer grabs a CPR kit from the back of the patrol car.

After a few minutes of CPR, the baby began to breathe again on his own.

The last shot is paramedics strapping the child into a gurney to be taken to the hospital.