Boil water advisory issued for Wayne, Romulus, and Westland after pressure drop

If you live in Wayne, Romulus, or Westland, boil your water before using it.

A boil water advisory was issued by the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) on Friday afternoon after a drop in pressure due to an equipment malfunction from a power outage.

This could have caused bacterial contamination to get into the water. While these bacteria generally are not harmful, boil your water until this advisory is lifted.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

The GLWA said it is working with the communities and the team will be flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system once the water has been restored. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets all drinking water standards.