Boneyard BBQ closing Livonia location after nearly 4 decades

article

In less than two weeks, Livonia's Boneyard BBQ is shuttering for good.

The restaurant on Plymouth is closing after 38 years. The last day to get ribs, BBQ chicken, and more from Boneyard will be Jan. 7, 2024.

In a post announcing the closure, the restaurant owners said they are retiring from the Livonia location. The Dearborn and Farmington Hills locations will remain open.

Patrons of the longtime eatery mourned the loss of the business on Facebook, with some calling it the best location, and others promising to visit the others now.