'Bonnie and Clyde' bank robber pleads guilty to 2018 Metro Detroit crimes

A Waterford man who robbed banks while his wife drove the getaway car pleaded guilty to bank robbery and weapons charges last week.

After being caught, David Johnson's wife allegedly said the crimes were exciting and compared herself and Johnson to Bonnie and Clyde.

Johnson, 54, and an accomplice are accused of trying to rob the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank at 4111 S. Telegraph Rd. in Dearborn Heights in June 2018. The accomplice pointed a short-barreled shotgun at tellers while Johnson demanded money, but the men left empty-handed.

Johnson's wife then took the pair to a Citizens Bank at 23455 Eureka Rd., in Taylor, where authorities say the robbers were able to steal $4,000. However, they threw the money from the getaway vehicle because they had red dye packs that exploded.

"Violent criminals who use guns during bank robberies deprive employees of their right to feel safe and secure in their workplaces," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "Thank you to the Dearborn Heights and Taylor Police Departments for their collaborative efforts during this investigation. The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to bring violent offenders to justice and to make our communities safer places to live and work."

Johnson will be sentenced on May 4. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the bank robbery charge and a minimum of 10 years for the short-barreled shotgun.