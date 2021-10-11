Boston Marathon 2021 finally begins after 30-month hiatus

The 125th edition of the Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon delayed due to the pandemic, finally kicked off on Monday for the first time since April of 2019.

Light rain and weather in the 50s greeted the runners participating in the 26.2-mile race to Copley Square in Boston, which is expected to include roughly 20,000 participants who qualified.

The race in 2020 was postponed until September because of the pandemic, then called off for the first time in its history since the first race in 1897. Last year, more than 16,000 registered runners completed the distance by themselves as a virtual event.

This year’s race was moved from its normal Patriots’ Day in April to October in hopes that the pandemic would subside by fall.

At 6 a.m. Monday, Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 30 from the Massachusetts National Guard that walks the course annually, announcing the start of the event. McGillivray said after that he was relieved to finally be back.

"It’s a great feeling to be out on the road," McGillivray told the Associated Press. "Everyone is excited. We’re looking forward to a good day."

A human chain stands at the start of the 125th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, MA on Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The rolling start began at 9 a.m. ET for participants. But everything is different this year for the annual event steeped in tradition.

It’s the first fall edition of the marathon ever. Runners had to show proof that they’re vaccinated or they had to test negative for COVID-19. They’re being bused from Boston at staggered times for a rolling start. They’re not waiting and stretching in the traditional athletes’ village before lining up in corrals. They’re expected to walk to the start and go. Masks are required until they cross the start line.

For social distancing, the field is about one-third smaller instead of the usual 30,000 participants. It also includes more Americans than normal since many athletes from countries with strict COVID-19 quarantine rules couldn’t attend.

The crowds along the course are expected to be smaller. Wellesley College students have been told not to kiss the runners as they pass the school’s iconic "scream tunnel" near the halfway mark.

There was a heavy police presence with patrol cars driving down the streets and officers congregated throughout the race’s path. In 2013, two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others at the Boston Marathon.

This year’s race also comes following the death of Dick Hoyt, who inspired thousands of runners, fathers and disabled athletes by pushing his son, Rick, in a wheelchair in dozens of Boston Marathons and hundreds of other races.

Hoyt first pushed his son, who is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy, in the Boston Marathon in 1980. Dick and Rick, in a specialized wheelchair, completed 32 Boston Marathons together, until Dick, citing health issues, retired in 2014. He had planned on retiring after the 2013 race, but the father and son never finished because of that year's finish line bombing, so they came back one more time.

He died on March 17 after suffering from an ongoing heart condition.

The Boston Athletic Association, which runs the marathon, called Hoyt "one-of-a-kind."

"We will sincerely miss Dick, and continue to keep his many family and friends in our thoughts and prayers," the association said of this year’s race.

A virtual Boston Marathon is also being held in conjunction with the in-person race, allowing more than 27,000 runners around the world to take part, organizers said. Runners in more than 100 countries and all 50 states are taking on 26.2 miles in their neighborhoods to earn a commemorative unicorn medal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.