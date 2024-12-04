'Bottomless Toy Chest' brings Christmas cheer to children in the hospital

Some children who are spending the holidays in the hospital are having a special celebration with Santa and his little helpers.

Buddy the Elf greeted many children while Santa listened to their wish lists with requests for LEGO and Lions jerseys and better health.

Emma Christensen is 16-years-old. She's in a band and runs cross country at her high school, but in August she found out she had cancer.

"I have a tumor up here in my sinuses that kind of traveled down to my lymph node right here," she said. "I've been running and exercising again, and I'm feeling a lot better now."

Now she's under treatment at Corewell Health in Royal Oak. And the hospital is making the holidays special for kids like Emma and so many others including siblings, families and everyone coming out to celebrate with arts and crafts and games and toys from the Bottomless Toy Chest.

"You know, I think it's difficult to be in the hospital any time of year. However it's particularly difficult during the holiday season and so the entire purpose of Tons of Toys is to bring the fun of the holiday season right here to the hospital," said Mickey Guisewite, founder executive director of the Bottomless Toy Chest.

"It's a chance for the whole community to come together, especially during the holidays, to support these families who are bearing the unbearable and especially the patients, the children themselves," said Dan Carey, president, Corewell Health William Beaumont Hospital.

That includes children like Emma, who appreciate all the activities.

"I'm definitely having a lot of fun here. I got a Lions football that I can use to play football with my boyfriend," she said.

"Something as simple as a toy or an event to come down to just puts a smile on their face, brings some joy and helps them cope through hospitalization because they're missing out on a lot." said child life specialist Rose Freigeh.

Like activities at school, fun with friends and family, they just want to be kids, like Olivia who is now in remission and back for some holiday cheer with her mom and brothers and sisters at their old home away from home.

"I'm extremely blessed for all of them to be here and celebrating today here at Corewell," said Lashanta Long.

The Bottomless Toy Chest is always looking for volunteers and donations, and maybe you want to be an elf. It's all for a great cause.

