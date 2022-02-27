Bouncer at Dooley's Tavern in Roseville shot dead while removing suspect from bar

article

A Warren man died after being shot several times while another was injured at a Roseville bar Saturday night, police said.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old man named Julius who worked as a bouncer at Dooley's Tavern. According to Roseville police, he was removing an individual at the bar when the suspect produced a firearm and shot Julius several times.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. Saturday night at the bar, which is located at 32500 Gratiot Avenue.

Police arrived almost immediately after the shooting occurred, a release from deputies said. There, they found two victims with gunshot wounds before arresting the suspect. He was identified as a 25-year-old man from Farmington Hills.

While the suspect was being escorted from the bar, he was fighting with employees. He began shooting while he was being removed.

Julius was taken to the area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim who sustained gunshot wounds during the incident is expected to be okay.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned this week.

Please contact the Roseville Criminal Investigation Division if you witnessed this incident at (586) 775-2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.