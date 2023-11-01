Bourbon Fest, holiday shopping markets, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

With Halloween now passed, Christmas events are starting, including several holiday markets this weekend. Here's what else is going on:

Hayride Central

Friday, Nov. 3 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Heritage Park in Farmington Hills

Enjoy the last of hayride season at Heritage Park. Hayrides leave every half hour from the Farmington Hills Nature Center parking lot.

Tickets are $5. Children 2 and younger are free.

Register here.

Royal Oak Bourbon Fest

Saturday, Nov. 4 from 5-11 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

This fest will feature more than 200 whiskeys and bourbons, cocktails, live music, food trucks, and more.

A $60 general admission ticket includes 10 samples and a souvenir glass. VIP and designated driver tickets are also available.

Get tickets.

The Wonderland Ball

Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8-11 p.m.

Riverside Arts Center in Ypsilanti

This costume ball features an immersive art exhibition featuring works by local artists, along with entertainment from a DJ.

Tickets start at $30.

Get tickets.

All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience

Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

Browse more than 200 small businesses, enjoy entertainment from a DJ, take photos with Santa, and more as you get a head start on holiday shopping.

General admission is $5.

Get tickets.

The Vintage Market

Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grosse Ile Municipal Airport

More than 100 vendors will have home décor, holiday-themed items, furniture, clothing, jewelry, and more at this holiday market.

The event also includes helicopter rides, free visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, face painting, adoptable dogs, and more.

Entry is $5. Children 12 and younger are free.