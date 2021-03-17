Boy, 7, found safe after car he was inside was stolen from Detroit gas station

A car was stolen with a 7-year-old inside in Detroit on Wednesday, but the child was recovered safely, Detroit police said.

At 5 p.m. the owner of a white 2010 Chevrolet Impala went inside a gas station at I-75 and Warren when a suspect got inside the car and took off with the young boy inside.

The boy was recovered unharmed in the area of Caniff and I-75 according to investigators. The vehicle has not been found.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a short afro, wearing a black T-shirt and royal blue pants. He was also wearing a hospital band, had a cast on his left leg and was walking with a walker.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.