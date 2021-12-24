Boy honored for helping alert police after siblings kidnapped while walking to school in Detroit

An 11-year-old boy was honored Friday for helping alert police that something was wrong after a woman allegedly kidnaped him and his siblings earlier this month.

READ: Detroit police officers rescue 4 kidnapped children

Jestin Williams' and Shayla Burleigh's children, ages 6-11 were walking to school on Detroit's west side when Stephanie Binder allegedly approached the four kids.

Shayla Burleigh and Jestin Williams

"This lady just came out of nowhere offering them candy and snacks," Williams said.

The parents said their youngest son got into the cat. Despite knowing better, the older children also got in so the younger boy wasn't alone.

"I don’t think my youngest son kind of grasped what really happened until we explained it to him day after day, day after day, like, ‘Man, that could’ve been the last day we seen you,’ you know," Williams said.

Detroit police who were patrolling in the area when they saw Binder allegedly run a red light and stopped the car. Police said the driver told them she was in a hurry to get the children to school.

"Once the police had came about, he basically let it be known that they wasn’t safe," Burleigh said. "When they had made the stop, that’s when he made himself cry because at the time he wasn’t crying. He made himself cry, so they could be alerted."

Police said the officers asked the oldest boy if he knew the woman, and he shook his head no. Binder was arrested and is facing charges.

Stephanie Binder

In addition to honoring the boy's efforts to help save his siblings, Spectrum Legal Services gave the family $3,000 to buy Christmas presents.

While the children and family are still shaken up, they are just thankful to spend the holiday together.

"To be able to celebrate this Christmas knowing that they could’ve been gone forever is amazing, truly," Westin said.

Advertisement

Spectrum is now looking for money to help pay for counseling for the children. Money can be sent to the parents via Venmo @Jestin-Williams-3 or Cash App $llyShayBaby.