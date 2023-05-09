Boy Scouts trailer full of camping gear stolen from outside Novi church

As prime camping weather arrives, Boy Scouts in Troop 54 in Novi are without a whole trailer full of camping gear.

When the boys met at Novi Methodist Church at 9 Mile and Meadowbrook for their weekly meeting, they noticed one of their three trailers was gone.

"I really don’t know if they wanted just the trailer or what’s inside, maybe thinking there was something valuable," said Boy Scout Aiden Van Devender.

That trailer was full of what the troop needs for monthly camping trips.

"We have tents, stoves, cooking supplies like pots, pans, all that other stuff," Aiden said.

Those supplies were purchased through hard work and fundraisers.

"That’s a high point for the kids in the troop and for all the kids that are in scouting, so this is a big loss," Aiden's mother, Julie Van Devender, said.

As the troop searches for their trailer, they have taken precautions to protect the other two.

Anyone who would like to help the troop can contact them at troop54novi@gmail.com.