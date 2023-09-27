Brews and Boos Fest, Great Fall Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
As we head into October, this weekend is all about the fall events.
Here's what's going on:
Night at the Museum: Brews and Boos Fest
- Friday, Sept. 29 from 6-11 p.m.
- Dearborn Historical Museum
The Commandant's Quarters will feature adult drinks, live music, food from local restaurants, yard games, glow-golf, tarot readings, a photo booth, and more.
A $30 advance ticket gets you entry to the event and six samples, with the option to buy more samples. If available, tickets will be $35 at the door.
DPD Heart Diggity Dog
- Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 a.m.
- Brush Park Mall in Detroit
The Detroit Police Department and Detroit Medical Center have teamed up for the DPD Heart Diggity Dog run and walk.
Human participants receive a T-shirt and medal, while dogs get a bandanna. The fee is $40 per person.
Clawson Fall Festival
- Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3-7 p.m.
- Clawson Park
This annual fall event includes hayrides, handmade items for sale, food, live entertainment, farm animals, a bonfire, and more.
Great Fall Festival
- Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1
- Maybury Farm in Northville
This event includes fall fun such as pumpkin decorating and crafts, food trucks, animal shoes, cider and donuts, a chili cook-off, and more.
Tickets are $12 for the festival or $20 for the festival and corn maze. Proceeds help care for the animals during the farm's off-season.
Oktoberfest at Detroit Fleat
- Saturday, Sept. 30 from 4-10 p.m.
- Detroit Fleat in Ferndale
Enjoy beer, cocktails, German food, live music, and more Oktoberfest fun at this 21 and up event.
Entry is $10 and includes a souvenir cup.
---