Ann Arbor police investigate shooting at Briarwood Mall

Ann Arbor police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon at Briarwood Mall.

One person was shot inside Von Muar, police said. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it is not an active shooting situation and it does not appear to be a random shooting, but people are being asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

