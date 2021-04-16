Ann Arbor police investigate shooting at Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ann Arbor police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon at Briarwood Mall.
One person was shot inside Von Muar, police said. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it is not an active shooting situation and it does not appear to be a random shooting, but people are being asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
