Bring your dog along to these Michigan state park pet-friendly beaches

Take your pup for a swim this summer!

Some Michigan state parks have pet-friendly beaches, so your dog can cool off while out enjoying nature.

Pets must be on a six-foot leash. At beaches where they are allowed, they cannot be in swimming areas or areas with signs prohibiting them.

Algonac State Park entire length of the St. Clair River

Baraga State Park - entire length of the Lake Superior shoreline

Bewabic State Park - entire length Fortune Lake shoreline other than the designated swim beach

Brighton Recreation Area

Brimley State Park - along the Lake Superior shoreline outside of the designated swimming area

Burt Lake State Park - section of shoreline on Burt Lake

Dodge #4 State Park;- section of shoreline located to the west of the rock jetty

Duck Lake State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline and Duck Lake

Grand Mere State Park - along the Lake Michigan shoreline

Harrisville State Park - section of shoreline located on the north end of the camper's beach

Hoffmaster State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline apart from the designated swim area

Holland State Park - Lake Macatawa day-use area directly across from the Lake Mac Campground

Holly Recreation Area - section of shoreline south of the designated swim beach on Heron Lake

Leelanau State Park - shoreline in northern park unit

Ludington State Park - along Lake Michigan, located between the beach house and the Big Sable River (The Department of Natural Resources says the majority of the Lake Michigan shoreline closed to protect endangered piping plover habitat)

McLain State Park - portion of Lake Superior shoreline

Mears State Park - southernmost section of shoreline

Menominee River State Recreation Area - Pets are allowed along the entire length of the Menominee River

Muskegon State Park - along the Lake Michigan shoreline outside of the designated swimming area (with the exception of marked piping plover nest habitat)

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - entire length of Lake Superior park shoreline

Port Crescent State Park - entire length of the Lake Huron shoreline with the exception of the designated swim beach in the modern campground

Rifle River Recreation Area - along the park's lakes, river and stream, with the exception of the designated swim area

Saugatuck Dunes State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline

Silver Lake State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline and the park's inland lake, Silver Lake, in all areas other than the designated swim beach

Sleeper State Park - entire length of the Lake Huron shoreline except for the designated swim beach

Sleepy Hollow State Park - section of shoreline located 100 yards north of the Lake Ovid swimming beach

South Higgins Lake State Park - two pet-friendly beach areas, one along a section of shoreline in the day-use area (along the east park boundary) and a campers-only area (along the west boundary of the campground)

Straits State Park - Lake Huron shoreline

Tawas Point State Park - section of shoreline available on Tawas Bay between the campground and the lighthouse - enclosed by fencing.Twin Lakes State Park

Van Buren State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline except for the designated swim area

Van Riper State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigamme and the Peshekee River with the exception of the designated swim beach

Wilderness State Park - The DNR said the majority of the park's shoreline closed to pets to protect endangered piping plover habitat; however, there is a pet-friendly beach located down a small path in the picnic area (just east of the headquarters building)

Warren Dunes State Park - north of the northernmost swim buoy at the designated swim beach