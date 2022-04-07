Expand / Collapse search

These pet-friendly Michigan state park cabins let you take your dog or cat camping

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 2 Detroit

You don't have to leave your pets at home if you plan to rent a cabin this summer.

MORE: State park pet-friendly beaches

Some Michigan state parks offer pet-friendly cabin, so your furry friends can join you on your trip.

Pet-friendly cabins only allow dogs or cats, and there can only be a max of two pets per cabin. 

Related: Michigan named one of the best camping states

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, there is a $10 fee per pet per night. That fee is $15 for lodges.

Cabins can be booked up to a year in advance here.

Michigan state park pet-friendly cabins:

  • Cheboygan State Park - Poe Reef cabin
  • Craig Lake State Park - Teddy Lake Yurt and small cabin
  • Harrisville State Park - mini cabin #186
  • Lime Island State Park - mini cabin #4
  • Little Presque Isle Cabins - cabins #4 and #5
  • Leelanau State Park - Hemlock and Cedar mini cabins
  • Port Crescent State Park - mini cabin A
  • Sleepy Hollow State Park - modern cabin and rustic cabin
  • Van Riper State Park - Rustic Peshekee Cabin and mini cabin #2