These pet-friendly Michigan state park cabins let you take your dog or cat camping
You don't have to leave your pets at home if you plan to rent a cabin this summer.
Some Michigan state parks offer pet-friendly cabin, so your furry friends can join you on your trip.
Pet-friendly cabins only allow dogs or cats, and there can only be a max of two pets per cabin.
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, there is a $10 fee per pet per night. That fee is $15 for lodges.
Cabins can be booked up to a year in advance here.
Michigan state park pet-friendly cabins:
- Cheboygan State Park - Poe Reef cabin
- Craig Lake State Park - Teddy Lake Yurt and small cabin
- Harrisville State Park - mini cabin #186
- Lime Island State Park - mini cabin #4
- Little Presque Isle Cabins - cabins #4 and #5
- Leelanau State Park - Hemlock and Cedar mini cabins
- Port Crescent State Park - mini cabin A
- Sleepy Hollow State Park - modern cabin and rustic cabin
- Van Riper State Park - Rustic Peshekee Cabin and mini cabin #2