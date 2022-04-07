These pet-friendly Michigan state park cabins let you take your dog or cat camping

You don't have to leave your pets at home if you plan to rent a cabin this summer.

Some Michigan state parks offer pet-friendly cabin, so your furry friends can join you on your trip.

Pet-friendly cabins only allow dogs or cats, and there can only be a max of two pets per cabin.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, there is a $10 fee per pet per night. That fee is $15 for lodges.

Cabins can be booked up to a year in advance here.

Michigan state park pet-friendly cabins:

