British man hit and killed on Big Beaver in Troy

Troy Police said a man from Great Britain was killed Wednesday when he and a friend were hit by a car turning from Livernois onto Big Beaver.

Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Witnesses reported that the two men, 48 and 51 years old, were crossing Big Beaver at Livernois when a car driving south on Livernois and turning right hit them.

Witnesses said the driver, a 48-year-old woman from Troy, had the green light when she went through the turn.

The two men, both from Great Britain, were taken to Royal Oak Beaumont. The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead from his injuries. The 51-year-old man was last known to be in stable condition.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The family of the 48-year-old has not yet been contacted due to the logistics of his international citizenship, police said.

Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

