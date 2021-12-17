Brother of Columbine victim brings message of healing to students after Oxford High School shooting

Craig Scott lost his sister in the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

Rachel Scott was the first of 13 people killed when two students went on a rampage at the Colorado school.

Now, he travels the country as part of Rachel's Challenge, visiting schools and speaking to students. He visited Michigan on Monday with a message of healing after the Oxford High School shooting.

Scott said he wanted to be "a beacon of joy" for the students impacted.

"I had two friends that were killed next to me in a room where 10 students were killed, over 20 were wounded and then lost my sister. What would I say to myself," Scott said. "And so that's what I went in there with."

Scott shared with students what he would say to his 16-year-old self: "Be aware of what you're feeling and talk about it."

"I also talked to the parents about don't pressure the kids to share," Scott said. "Talk with the kids about this event."

He said the same advice applies to teachers and administrators when students return to school.

"Set academics and set knowledge and academic achievement aside for a little bit - it's a time to connect with their hearts," he said. "Open up. Be real with them about how it affected you and say, 'I'm here if anybody wants to talk with me,'" Scott said.

He also asked the community to support those impacted by the shooting in the coming months.

"If you know of a victim's family or someone that's been shot or you have a friend that goes there and they're having a hard time, that's the time to make them a meal and bring it over," he said. "Or invite them to something special or do something kind or write them a letter of encouragement."

Scott encouraged students not to live in fear, even as school threats pop up in the wake of the shooting.

"I understand that we have to treat threats seriously but at the same time I really actually try to tell parents, teachers and students not to be afraid," he said. "When you focus on kindness and compassion, it automatically gets rid of an atmosphere of disconnection, isolation, bullying -- all those kinds of negative things. So, focus on the right things -- it'll automatically negate the wrong things."



Scott also challenged people to be kind.

"My sister, one month before the shooting happened at Columbine, she challenged the young generation to show compassion and start a chain reaction of kindness," he said. "When you focus on kindness and compassion, it automatically gets rid of an atmosphere of disconnection, isolation, bullying - all those kinds of negative things - so focus on the right things - it'll automatically negate the wrong things."