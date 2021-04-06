Brother of man killed in shootout with Detroit police says family wants justice

The brother of Hakim Littleton says he is still haunted by his death after a shootout with Detroit police.

"Sometimes I can't sleep because I miss him so deeply, that sometimes I cry myself to sleep," Rashad Littleton said.

Littleton was shot and killed by police on San Juan Drive in Detroit after first pulling a gun and firing at officers. Police responded, fatally wounding him which was all caught DPD body cameras and dash cameras.

But the officer-involved shooting sparked instant protests on the streets of Detroit until Police Chief James Craig, in a rare move, released the video showing Hakim Littleton first pulled out a gun and shot at officers - thankfully missing - before they returned fire.

Hakim Littleton was wounded five times including once in the back of the head.

His brother remains upset at Detroit police, saying officers mishandled the situation. Police originally pulled up at the scene to arrest Hakim Littleton's friend in a different case. Video showed Hakim Littleton then pulled a gun and opened fire.

"I don't think he played a role, I am guessing that my brother's mindset to help his friend," Rashad Littleton said.

On Wednesday Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy plans to announce whether charges will be filed against any officer involved.

"They should be fired, point-blank, lose their job, never work for a police station ever again," Littleton's brother said. "Chief Craig didn't apologize to my mom at all. He basically told the cop good job when it is a Black cop shooting another Black person in the head execution-style, which is deadly force if I am not mistaken."

On that July day, protests calmed down after the surveillance video was revealed, quelling rumors that had spread on the street inflaming tensions.

Not long after, lawmakers and Civil Rights leaders called for an independent and transparent investigation to determine if the shooting was justified.

In the meantime, his older brother Rashad says along with Hakim's criminal record, there was "a lot of false information" about his brother released, including claiming he was part of a gang.

Although the chief had said the officers were just trying to protect themselves and others involved, Rashad Littleton believes his brother's death could have been avoided.

"What DPD should have done on that day if they found anything on my brother," he said. "They should have cuffed him, detained him, and then called my mom. And that would have been case closed. Instead, they chose to use deadly force."

Chief Craig said he is withholding comment until Worthy makes her announcement tomorrow.