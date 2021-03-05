Brothers charged in connection with fatal shooting of teen girl during robbery in Detroit

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were charged Friday in connection with a shooting Feb. 22 in Detroit that left a teen girl dead.

Patrick White, 17, and Jayshun White, 18, are facing multiple felony charges. Another Detroit man, Jarvis Nathaniel Fisher II, 18, was also previously charged in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said the victim, a 17-year-old girl from Warren, was in a BMW with a 19-year old Hazel Park man and another 17-year-old girl from Warren at about 6 p.m. in the area of Clayburn and Majestic on Detroit’s west side.

Fisher is accused of pulling up next to the BMW and attacking the passengers. During the attack, the victim was shot while sitting in the back seat, authorities said. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Authorities said it is not known if the victims knew the assailants or why they were targeted.

The White brothers were both charged with felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to rob while armed, and four counts of felony firearm.

The brothers and Fisher are being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail.

