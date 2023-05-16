Bullet shot outside Ann Arbor home found lodged in child's pillow; police seek information

Ann Arbor police are searching for information after a bullet was found lodged in a child's pillow last month.

Police said officers were called to the 2000 block of Dundee Drive around 2:30 p.m. April 14 after a woman discovered a hole in the siding of the home that went into her daughter's bedroom. She found the hole while making her daughter's bed. The woman said the headboard of her daughter's bed was also damaged.

Officers found a bullet lodged in a pillow in the child's second-floor bedroom.

Police determined that the bullet struck the outside of the home and entered the child's room through a wall. The child was not hurt

The woman said he did not hear any gunshots.