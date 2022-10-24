Businessman Robert Carmack has charges dismissed, claiming court victory over Duggan, Detroit

A Detroit businessman who has pointed fingers at Detroit's Mayor for alleged wrongdoing says he finally has been vindicated

"I would like to thank Judge Michael Callahan, the judge that followed the law, followed the constitution of Michigan, followed the constitution of the United States of America, and did the right thing," said Robert Carmack.

Robert Carmack and his attorney Steve Haney stood outside City Hall Monday to announce that a judge has dismissed all charges against Carmack in a city land dispute case.

"The City of Detroit goes all the way up to Flint to get a Genesee County prosecutor to charge him with deed fraud? With a property he sold nine years earlier? It's ridiculous," said Steve Haney, his attorney. "We presented evidence that Bob Carmack committed no crimes at all. He was charged with multiple felonies including deed fraud, forgery, counterfeit."

Carmacks's attorney says the timing of the charges four years ago, coincided with Carmack releasing a video of Mayor Duggan.

"With a billboard showing the mayor engaged in some conduct with a woman who was not his wife, within 30 days Bob Carnack was charged," Haney said.

Shortly after the surveillance video was shown, the mayor and his then-wife divorced, and Duggan would eventually marry the woman Carmack claimed he was visiting in the video: Dr. Sonia Hassan.

Hassan is a Wayne State University physician who Mayor Duggan selected to address issues concerning the city's infant mortality problem, spearheading the Make Your Date program.

"It's our strong belief the only reason Bob Carmack was charged, was because he was retaliated against by Mike Duggan," who said.

FOX 2 reached out to the mayor's office and a spokesman responded with a statement:

"This matter has been handled by the Genesee County Prosecutor. We have no information or comment."

David Leyton from the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office sent this statement:

"It was an odd decision by a visiting judge. We don't believe it was based on the law. The judge ruled our case was 'civil' in nature. We don't think that's an adequate or legal reason to quash the bind over. We're evaluating our options.

At times during the press conference, Carmack became emotional, but his attorney says this is not the end of the businessman's fight.

"There will be a review of a massive civil lawsuit filed for malicious prosecution, false imprisonment, false arrest."