Buyer steals $800 gold bracelet during Facebook Marketplace sale outside Bloomfield Township Costco

A Facebook Marketplace sale ended with the theft of a 14K gold bracelet last week in Bloomfield Township.

Police said the seller and buyer met in the parking lot of Costco on Telegraph on Friday morning after negotiating a sale price of $800 for the bracelet. The seller gave the buyer the bracelet to inspect, while the buyer handed the seller an envelope that appeared to have cash for the bracelet inside. What was really inside was a $5 bill and napkins.

As the seller opened the envelope, the buyer sped away with the bracelet.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department is using this crime as a reminder that the department parking lot has an area under video surveillance for online sales.

Anyone with information about the bracelet theft is asked to contact police at 248-433- 7755.