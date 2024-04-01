Cam Sutton turns self in after domestic violence allegation, release from Lions

More than a week after news broke that Detroit Lions player Cam Sutton was wanted for domestic violence, the 29-year-old is in custody.

Sutton, who was wanted on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, turned himself in just before 8:25 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office in Hillsborough County, Fla.

The sheriff's office said in a release that Sutton's attorney contacted the office on March 25 and said he would be traveling to Tampa to turn himself in, but did not show up until March 31.

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Sutton after the alleged assault March 7. That warrant became public on March 20 as deputies searched for Sutton. The next day, the Lions cut the starting cornerback.

Last week, Lions President Rod Wood told FOX 2 that Sutton was at the team's training facility when the news that he was wanted broke.

"We learned about the warrant the same way everybody else did, on social media, and we were able to speak with Cam because he was actually in our building," he said. "He kind of showed up unexpectedly to work out."

Wood said Sutton then left the building, and no one from the team had spoken to him since then.

---

If you or a loved one are suffering from a situation involving domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.