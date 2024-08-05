Canadian semi-truck driver caught with 266 pounds of cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

article

A truck driver from Canada is in custody after authorities say he was caught with 266 pounds of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge.

The drugs were found after Juli Sabosan Sathiaseelan, 42, was stopped at the bridge on Thursday.

Sathiaseelan was charged with delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance. His bond was set at $3 million cash/surety.

Authorities said more charges could be added as the investigation continues.

"Our partnerships with other law enforcement agencies from local to federal are absolutely essential in keeping drugs out of our community. The Drug Task Force’s impact goes far beyond the confines of the Sheriff’s Office," said St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King.