Canadian wildfire smoke lingers through Friday

We are still dealing with air quality issues because of Canadian wildfire smoke through Friday. The Air Quality Alert for Michigan will continue through Friday as wildfire smoke continues to blanket the area.

The haze in the air from Canadian wildfires can cause breathing issues, and irritate your nose, and throat. These impacts are worse if you have an existing heart or lung condition.

People with heart and respiratory problems, those older than 65, and children should stay inside because they are more susceptible to experiencing negative effects, which could be dangerous.

It will be warmer and more humid to end the week with spotty thundershowers.

Widespread severe weather is not in the forecast.

Right now it looks warm for the 4th of July.

The rest of Thursday evening and night will be smoky and warm with a chance for a storm and a low of 68.

Though the Air Quality Index fluctuates, the Detroit area's air quality has remained in the top five worst since Wednesday morning.

Friday it will be partly cloudy and warm and humid.

Expect more smoke and a chance for spotty storms, and a high of 88.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, spotty storms with a high of 86.

Sunday: Occasional thundershowers, not as warm, and a high near 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy, spotty storms possible, and a high of 83.

Tuesday: Fourth of July, sun and clouds, warm, and a high of 86.

Enjoy,

Luterman