Michigan Air Quality Alert extended through Friday as wildfire smoke causes haze over area

The Air Quality Alert for Michigan will continue through Friday as wildfire smoke continues to blanket the area.

The haze in the air from Canadian wildfires can cause breathing issues, and irritate your nose, and throat. These impacts are worse if you have an existing heart or lung condition.

People with heart and respiratory problems, those older than 65, and children should stay inside because they are more susceptible to experiencing negative effects, which could be dangerous.

Though the Air Quality Index fluctuates, the Detroit area's air quality has remained in the top five worst since Wednesday morning.

Safety tips:

During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone: