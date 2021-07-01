Candlelight vigil held remembering 5-year-old fatal hit-and-run victim Preston Singleton

A large crowd gathered for a vigil near the intersection of Van Dyke and Stephens Thursday night as friends and family said good-bye to Preston Singleton.

About 200 people began gathering at 9 p.m. to remember the 5-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run as he was crossing the street on his bike Tuesday night in Center Line.

"He was an awesome kid, he loved his family," said Julianna, his sister. "If I could do anything to take back that night, I would."

"He was a joy of my life and everyone else's around him," said one man. "When he smiled, he lit up a room."

Maurice Sumler was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Maurice Sumler

"Preston was an amazing young kid, he was taken from us way too early," said Ken Keith, his uncle.

"We just like to run around and race each other," said Carlos, his cousin. "Then we would have fun swimming in the pool, doing tricks off the ladder."

The family of Preston Singleton has set up a GoFundMe HERE if you want to donate.

"I wish he was here, I wish he enjoyed his life instead of getting hit," said his sister Julianna.