Canton man charged in crash that killed 8 and 15-year-old sisters

The Brief Two sisters - Savannah, 8, and Syiana Allen, 15, were killed in a crash on Gratiot Aug. 23. Amir Khalid was charged in the crash which also injured a 16-year-old inside the other car. Investigators say Khalid was speeding northbound on Gratiot and caused the crash.



A Canton man has been charged in a car crash that killed an 8-year-old and 15-year-old girls and injuring a third child.

The backstory:

Amir Khalid, 41, was charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of reckless driving causing serious injury.

Dying in the crash were 8-year-old Savannah Allen and 15-year-old Syiana Allen of Detroit. A 16-year-old girl was also injured in the crash that took place August 23.

Investigators say Khalid was speeding northbound on Gratiot Avenue at about 12:40 a.m. when he collided with the victims' vehicle as they were turning onto August Street.

Officers arriving at the scene found the victims' vehicle on the sidewalk in front of a gas station in the 12600 block of Gratiot with Savannah trapped inside.

She was extracted from the vehicle and the victims were transported to a nearby hospital where she and Syiana died from their injuries, a short time later.

The girls' mother, Sonja Allen, shared her grief earlier this week.

"I feel like it was senseless," she said. "My children were innocent and never hurt anybody, they would help anybody they could. It just doesn't make sense."

Khalid was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and conditions of a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, and no driving.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Allen family for help.

Large photo: Suspect Amir Khalid. Top left: Victim Savannah Allen, 8, and Syiana Allen, 16.