Canton man charged in the strangulation death of his wife

A 30-year-old Canton man was been charged in the strangulation murder of his wife.

The backstory:

Michael Shaonan Shen has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder of Yu Zhao by Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy.

On Monday police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Pinehurst Drive for reports of a person not breathing. After arriving, officers found the victim in the bedroom of the home, unresponsive.

Medics arrived at the scene and transported Zhao, 30, to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators say that Shen strangled his wife who he was living with, in the early morning hours of Sept. 8.

He is expected to be arraigned later today in 35th District Court.

Domestic violence help:

Resources are available for victims of domestic violence on the Canton city website HERE.

First Step also has a 24-hour hotline available for victims which can be reached at 734-722-6800.

Click HERE for a list of domestic shelters and help centers in Michigan.

