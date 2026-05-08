Canton pet sitter accused of stealing jewelry from client's home

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The Brief A pet sitting is accused of stealing jewelry from a house where she was working. The victims hired Michelle Amo on social media, police said.



A Canton pet sitter is now facing charges after allegedly stealing jewelry from a family that hired her on social media.

According to police, the family was out of town while 50-year-old Michelle Amo was in their home pet setting on May 3. She's accused of taking jewelry, which was recovered when her home was searched two days after the crime was reported.

Amo has been charged with larceny in a building. She was given a $5,000 personal bond with house arrest while awaiting her next court appearance on May 22.

Big picture view:

Police are using what allegedly happened as a reminder to people to be cautious of who they let into their homes.

Safety tips:

Ask for references and verify them before hiring

Meet the individual in person prior to allowing access to your home

Research online reviews and social media history

Avoid hiring individuals with little or no verifiable background information

Secure valuables, firearms, financial documents, and medications

Consider using security cameras or smart locks with temporary access codes

Inform a trusted neighbor or family member when someone will be entering your home

Request regular updates, photos, or check-ins while away

Trust your instincts and avoid hiring anyone who makes you feel uncomfortable or pressured

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they have been a theft victim of Amo is asked to contact police at 734-394-5400.