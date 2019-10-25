Canton woman charged with reckless driving in fatal Detroit crash

A Canton woman has been charged with two felony counts in a crash that killed another woman Monday night on Detroit's east side.

Concepcion Maria Ledesma, 41, was charged with reckless driving causing death and driving on a suspended/revoked license causing death.

Around 11:25 p.m. Monday, police say the suspect was driving a 2008 Silver Mercury Mariner at a high rate of speed southwest on Gratiot when she struck the victim, who was driving a 2008 red Chevy Impala and stopped on Gratiot at the red light at Van Dyke.

Police say the victim was pushed through the intersection while the suspect was hit by a third driver heading westbound on Van Dyke. There is no information on the third driver at this time.

Detroit police say the victim suffered head trauma and was transported to the hospital in "extremely critical condition". She has since died.

The suspect suffered back pain and was taken to the hospital.