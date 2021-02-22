Canton woman found dead in suspicious manner remembered by neighbor as kind, outgoing

A 65-year-old woman was found dead in a quiet Canton subdivision Monday morning in a case police are calling suspicious.

The woman was discovered just before 8 a.m. inside her residence on Kimberly Drive. Investigators have not identified her yet. Canton police say they have one person of interest in for questioning

Police investigators added they believe the public was never in any danger following the incident.

A neighbor who does not want to be identified says the woman just moved to the subdivision last summer.

"She came by a few times seemed very nice," he said, adding that he was floored to see the police scene surrounding the home today. "She went out of her way to introduce herself.

"I thought she said she was recently divorced, maybe not recently but she said she had a couple of kids."



The neighbor says the woman who lived in the house was a medical worker at a nearby rehab facility and walked to and from work.

Advertisement

"My prayers and condolences go out to the family," the neighbor said. "This is horrible."

