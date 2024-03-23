Critically injured passenger expected to recover in Ann Arbor crash



A 20-year-old man remains hospitalized after suffering injuries in a crash that happened about 4 a.m. March 16 in Ann Arbor.

As of March 23, police said the woman, who was the passenger in a car that was going about 100 miles per hour, is expected to survive her injuries.

The injured man was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver and another passenger, both 19-year-old women, suffered only minor injuries.

Video of the crash, which shows the vehicle flipping multiple times, was released by Ann Arbor Police.

Police said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash, which happened in the area of Plymouth Road and Broadway.