2nd car slams into Macomb County animal shelter within 2 months

The Humane Society of Macomb was repairing its building after a vehicle crashed into it back in March. But before the paint could dry, it happened again Tuesday morning.

"We’ve been doing repairs the last two months, getting it fixed. We finally got to the final stretch. We had the painter here this morning," said Mike Wilkie, the executive director of the animal shelter in Shelby Township.

So when a white vehicle crashed into the building around 8 a.m. Tuesday, it set the shelter back – drastically. However, no staff or animals inside were hurt.

"Someone came in to bring their dog here for a teeth cleaning, and she unfortunately … hit the gas instead of the break and went over the pylon and right through the brand-new door and brand-new concrete that we just had installed," Wilkie said.

Two months prior, another driver did the same thing, slamming into the waiting room of the Humane Society of Macomb.

"March 13th, we had a customer come in that was coming to have their dog taken to the clinic. She, unfortunately, when she made the turn here, she hit the gas instead of the break," Wilkie said.

The first round of repairs cost $25,000. Wilki said he is expecting a similar estimate this time around.

But now, the Humane Society of Macomb has decided to also build a barrier so crashes like these do not occur again.

"(You) live and learn. Now we’re going to put some 4-foot pillars in front of it, and hopefully, maybe, we’ll do them all the way down," Wilkie said.

FOX 2 reached out to Shelby Township police for comment. The department did not have any updates on the crash or the driver.

