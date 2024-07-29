Car slams into Waterford Township house, residents ask for guardrails

A driver lost control of their car, left the roadway, and slammed into a house in Waterford Township over the weekend.

But this is not the first time a vehicle has crashed into property on Silverhill Drive and Walton Boulevard. According to residents in the area, it is a recurring event.

The owner of the house that was crashed into sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning said she is out of town, but was notified by a neighbor about the incident.

"It’s very terrifying," said Mary Ward, who lives next door. "Cars are just coming over, breaking that wall, either hitting her house or anything in this area."

The car struck the garage and the brick siding of the house, leaving behind some damage. A path, dug by the vehicle's tires, can also still be seen.

Ward said another incident was even worse. A woman knocked down a tree, went through bushes, and ended up in the backyard of a residence in the area. The driver broke her leg and could not get out of the car.

"I don’t know what they’re waiting for? Like an accident where someone’s killed?" the concerned resident said. "I don’t know. "

Neighbors along Silverhill Drive say they want guardrails installed to protect their lives and property.

"They did put those yellow arrows up there, but it hasn’t helped," Ward said.

Many in the area are still reeling from a similar crash that took place in June – when a car left the main roadway, and barreled its way into another house. The vehicle took out a fish tank, leaving only one survivor.

No one was injured.

"It came within inches of hitting my wife and her friend," said Rick Sears, the owner of the house that was smashed into in June.

Fox 2 is waiting to hear back from the Oakland County Road Commission to see what could be done about the repeated crashes.

Neighbors, however, are now extra vigilant when they are out and about.

"When I walk to my mailbox, I look up the hill to make sure no one is coming down it," Ward said.