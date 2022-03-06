Car thieves steal from Detroit used car lot, owner just wants this to stop

A Detroit used car lot has had multiple break-ins from thieves stealing cars from their lot.

"It’s a lot of money every time they do this," said Mary Colon, the owner of C & M Auto Sales in Detroit.

The owners of C & M Auto Sales just want the stolen car back and for the stealing to stop.

"I'm done right now. I really am," said Mary. "So, just come forward and whoever stole the vehicle that you see in this video, you don't have to come in just leave it parked alone and call the cops. They can bring the truck back to us."

The thieves were caught on surveillance camera going through a hole in the fence they'd already cut out. They steal keys and drive out of the lot in a dark-colored 2016 Chevy Suburban.

"I've been in business for 17 years, and we got hit 11 times," said Mary. "We just want to shut down because it gets to you, you know? We're just tired of it."

If you recognize the thieves or see this vehicle, call Detroit police.

"Please, if you do see this vehicle, come forward and make a call. We're searching for the vehicle. That's all we want," Mary said.