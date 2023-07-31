Cars, trucks, motorcycles available at August Detroit police abandoned vehicle auctions

Cars, trucks, and more are headed to auction in Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department hosts several abandoned vehicle auctions a month. While cars, trucks, and SUVs are almost guaranteed to be at each auction, bidders can sometimes find other vehicles, such as motorcycles. Several motorcycles will be available during August's auctions.

The Aug. 1 auction was canceled, so they start Aug. 2.

Here's what to know:

Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500.

Vehicles must be removed from the lot by 3 p.m. the day of the auction.

If you have a contract with the city, you must sign an affidavit stating that you have had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle you intend to purchase.

Photos of the available vehicles are not provided prior to the auctions, but you can check the VINs.

DPD vehicle auction schedule:

Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. at BBK - 1821 Trombly

Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at DPD Grinnell - 9425 Grinnell

Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. at Troy's Towing - 9615 Grinnell

Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. at DPD Grand River - 10750 Grand River

Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. at Bobby's Towing - 10401 Lyndon

Click here to see the available vehicles.