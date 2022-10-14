Case dismissed against Detroit man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy

The case against a Detroit man who was charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend's toddler was dismissed Friday.

A judge said there was no probable cause to say that Laurence James Powell was responsible for the 2-year-old boy's death. The case was dismissed based on insufficient evidence.

Xavier Jones was taken to a hospital Aug.17 and died Aug. 19. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jones suffered blunt force trauma to the back of his head and spine earlier in the day at a home in the 15390 block of Linwood Avenue in Detroit.

Powell was initially charged with first-degree child abuse then a felony murder charge was added.