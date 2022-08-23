Detroit mother's boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy

A Detroit man is facing charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son last week.

The child, Xavier Jones, was taken to a hospital Wednesday night. Around 11 p.m., Detroit police responded to the hospital and arrested 27-year-old Laurence James Powell.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jones suffered blunt force trauma to the back of his head and spine earlier in the day at a home in the 15390 block of Linwood Avenue in Detroit. The boy died Friday.

Powell was charged with first-degree child abuse Saturday, as the prosecutor's office waited for the medical examiner's report. On Tuesday, a felony murder charge was added.

Powell's bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether, will be under house arrest, and cannot have contact with Jones' mother.