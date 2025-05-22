Case dismissed against man charged in death of off-duty Detroit police officer

article

The Brief Off-duty Detroit Police Officer Cameron Richardson was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 5, 2025. Dayjon Macon was charged in the case, and was found to be driving on a suspended license. The case was dismissed without prejudice due to lack of evidence in court on Thursday.



The case against a man charged with a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Detroit police officer has been dismissed without prejudice Thursday.

Dayjon Antwian Macon had the case closed due to insufficient evidence by Judge Shawn K. Jacque today in the crash which took place at the intersection of Hoover and Greiner at 12 a.m. Jan. 5.

The backstory:

Macon, 28, had no criminal record, but was driving on a suspended license in the crash which killed Detroit Police Officer Cameron Richardson.

Richardson, a police officer for just over a year with the Ninth Precinct — was an Army veteran, enlisting after high school. He was on his way home after work at the time of the crash.

At the time of the crash, the white van Macon was allegedly driving attempted to make a left turn in front of Richardson's vehicle, striking his Jeep.

The prosecution said Macon was identified by passengers who were inside the van at the time, paperwork showing the van was registered to his grandmother, and Green Light video.

Despite his grandmother telling police he would turn himself in, he was eventually taken into custody during a traffic stop by the Detroit Police Department.

Related: Father of off-duty DPD officer killed in hit-and-run crash: 'He always put people first'

Macon's defense attorney argued it was a tragic accident. He claimed Macon was a state-paid caregiver who helps his two brothers, one with cerebral palsy and the other with autism. He also cares for his aunt and grandmother, for whom the van he was driving was registered.

But the prosecutor's office said Macon should not have been driving, failed to report the incident and allegedly told people he "knew he killed somebody and left them."

Dismissed without prejudice means the case is permanently closed.

The Source: Information for this report is from court documents and taken from previous reporting.



