Catalytic converter thieves bungle Detroit auto lot break-in; owner offers jobs

It was not exactly a smooth getaway some thieves had in mind when they decided to steal catalytic converters off cars at Giovanni's Auto Sales Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows the suspects - including one of them scrambling to climb into a large white pickup truck - but falling down - before speeding off.

"Moe, Larry Curly - they're like the three stooges," said Kola "Sonny" Gjonaj.

Sonny owns Giovanni's - which has been on Detroit's west side for 37 years.

FOX 2: "You have a lot of incidents like this?"

"Rarely - very rare," he said.

The poorly planned caper was bungled from the beginning. When the three suspects pulled up just before 5 a.m., they promptly backed their truck into a pole.

Undeterred, they set about with the Sawzall, or small, handheld electrical saw, to open the gate.

"He's cutting the gate open," Gjonaj.

They didn't know security guards were inside - watching them on camera and calling Sonny.

"They told me that someone has crashed into the pole - and they're cutting the fence," he said. "At (that) point I told them - don't engage - call the police - I'm on my way."

Once inside the lot - one suspect stopped for a bathroom break, before sliding underneath a Jeep to saw off the catalytic converter.

Minutes later the men were seen arguing outside. In the meantime, security guards inside thought they might begin breaking into the building.

At that point, the guards and confronted them, leading to a comical "escape."

The suspects forgot the gun they brought. Less than a minute later, the suspects came back for the firearm that fell out as they were fleeing.

Gjonaj has watched this video over and over - and can't stop laughing.

"It is comical - it's something you'd see on TV," he said. "There's nothing here worth anyone being injured including the thieves - thank God no one was injured."

Sure there's some damage - the pole - the gate - and a missing catalytic converter.

"Who cares about that - it's okay," he said.

Gjonaj says if police don't find these guys first - they're welcome to come back for something more productive.

"They could have said - 'I need a job' - and we would have paid them well," he said. "Instead of doing that - come ask me for a job - I'll give you one."

After all - he says, he needs guys who are motivated to get up early - and work on cars - and make some repairs.

"First we're going to start by fixing this," he said.