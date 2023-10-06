Catalytic converter thieves caught after Ann Arbor resident hears someone cutting metal

article

Catalytic converter thieves are facing charges after an Ann Arbor resident heard them in the act early Wednesday.

Marquis Simmons, 28, and Martavius Lindsey, 22, both of Flint, are charged with larceny from a motor vehicle and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Police said a resident who lives in the area of Shadford Road and Baldwin Avenue called police because they heard someone cutting metal and believed a catalytic converter was being stolen. When police arrived, the vehicle was not damaged and no one was there.

However, about 20 minutes later, at 4 a.m., the sound started again, and the resident called police once more.

Police said they found two males and a female sitting inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. The trunk was open and a reciprocating saw was in the backseat. They believe a third male fled.

During a search, police say they also found two catalytic converters, two reciprocating saws, a torch gun, two used saw blades, six unused saw blades, and a floor jack.

Police said the suspects targeted a Toyota Prius, a vehicle that commonly has its catalytic converters stolen because thieves can make more money from the part.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police tip line at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.

